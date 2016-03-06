Kesha fought back tears as she accepted an award in Nashville, TN, for her support of LGBT youth, reports The Associated Press .
On Saturday, Human Rights Campaign Nashville presented Kesha with its Visibility Award, recognizing the pop singer for speaking out against bullying of LGBT youth.
Kesha choked up as she thanked her fans for supporting her throughout her legal battle with Sony and Dr. Luke, the producer who she claims raped and abused her emotionally, verbally, and physically for 10 years.
"As many of you know, I am going through some personal things that have been really intense and hard lately. I just want to say thank you for the support I have received," Kesha told the audience. During her acceptance speech, Kesha fought back tears and, at one point, stepped back from the microphone. The crowd cheered her on.
This was Kesha's first public appearance since a judge denied her request to be released from her Sony contract. Since the ruling, fans have rallied around her with the hashtag #FreeKesha. Celebrities, like Adele and Lady Gaga, have also publicly announced their support for Kesha.
After the awards ceremony, Kesha posted a selfie on Instagram along with a thank you message to fans and the Human Rights Campaign.
On Saturday, Human Rights Campaign Nashville presented Kesha with its Visibility Award, recognizing the pop singer for speaking out against bullying of LGBT youth.
Kesha choked up as she thanked her fans for supporting her throughout her legal battle with Sony and Dr. Luke, the producer who she claims raped and abused her emotionally, verbally, and physically for 10 years.
"As many of you know, I am going through some personal things that have been really intense and hard lately. I just want to say thank you for the support I have received," Kesha told the audience. During her acceptance speech, Kesha fought back tears and, at one point, stepped back from the microphone. The crowd cheered her on.
This was Kesha's first public appearance since a judge denied her request to be released from her Sony contract. Since the ruling, fans have rallied around her with the hashtag #FreeKesha. Celebrities, like Adele and Lady Gaga, have also publicly announced their support for Kesha.
After the awards ceremony, Kesha posted a selfie on Instagram along with a thank you message to fans and the Human Rights Campaign.
"Thank you @humanrightscampaign for having me tonight and for my visibility award. Tonight was incredibly special to be awarded for something I care so deeply about," she wrote in the caption. "I will fight for equal human rights till the day I die. Love always wins!"
Advertisement