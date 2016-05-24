If one were to concoct a pairing between Bob Dylan and any current musician, it might be some time before you landed on Kesha. And yet the singer-songwriter has been performing tributes to Bob Dylan all week.
First, it was her "It Ain't Me" performance at the Billboard Music Awards. That appearance came after Dr. Luke, the Kemosabe Records boss Kesha alleges sexually assaulted her, initially refused to allow her to perform before reversing his decision.
Kesha's next performance was a Dylan tribute perhaps more apropos to her current contract dispute. She took the stage Monday night at Dylan Fest in Nashville and performed an emotional cover of "I Shall Be Released."
Dylan originally penned the song for The Band, who released the first official recording in 1968. It deals heavily with gospel themes and influences. Obviously, it's a song about overcoming bondage. We're not sure if that counts a message to Dr. Luke, but the song is clearly an emotional one for Kesha to perform. Watch below.
First, it was her "It Ain't Me" performance at the Billboard Music Awards. That appearance came after Dr. Luke, the Kemosabe Records boss Kesha alleges sexually assaulted her, initially refused to allow her to perform before reversing his decision.
Kesha's next performance was a Dylan tribute perhaps more apropos to her current contract dispute. She took the stage Monday night at Dylan Fest in Nashville and performed an emotional cover of "I Shall Be Released."
Dylan originally penned the song for The Band, who released the first official recording in 1968. It deals heavily with gospel themes and influences. Obviously, it's a song about overcoming bondage. We're not sure if that counts a message to Dr. Luke, but the song is clearly an emotional one for Kesha to perform. Watch below.
Advertisement