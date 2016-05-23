Story from Music

After A Rocky Week, Kesha Performs & Fans Are Delighted

Elizabeth Kiefer
In the days leading up to the Billboard Music Awards, it wasn't clear whether or not Kesha would be making her scheduled performance. But on May 19, a statement from Kemosabe Records made it clear that the singer could take the stage — so long as she didn't use the BBMAs as a platform to discuss the litigation she's entangled in with Dr. Luke.

Whether or not she managed to sneak in a secret message about her current legal troubles is open to interpretation. But one thing is for sure: Fans on social media were thrilled to see her singing live again.
And a truly emotional and moving performance it was. Who knew that Kesha could rock a ballad so beautifully? (Actually, we did know that. It's just been such a long time, we almost forgot.) And can we get a moment to acknowledge how awesome it was to see Ben Folds onstage? A Ben Folds and Kesha collaboration would be incredible. Here's hoping that was a hint that they're becoming a musical duo.
