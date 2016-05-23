In the days leading up to the Billboard Music Awards, it wasn't clear whether or not Kesha would be making her scheduled performance. But on May 19, a statement from Kemosabe Records made it clear that the singer could take the stage — so long as she didn't use the BBMAs as a platform to discuss the litigation she's entangled in with Dr. Luke.
Whether or not she managed to sneak in a secret message about her current legal troubles is open to interpretation. But one thing is for sure: Fans on social media were thrilled to see her singing live again.
EVERYBODY MUST BE SO EMOTIONAL THINKING ABOUT EVERYTHING KESHA WENT THROUGH NOW SHES STANDING THERE SINGING FROM HER HEART SHES SO STRONG— yes girl rafa (@drunkbeatrice) May 23, 2016
Kesha's voice is so light, beautiful, and pure. I'm so happy that she's getting a chance to show her talent.— ️ (@ButeraDemetria) May 23, 2016
glad we have one performance from Kesha to lend some substance to music's least substantial night— Sam Lansky (@samlansky) May 23, 2016
What an emotional performance by @KeshaRose. So happy ur back in the light & showing everyone the incredible vocals you ALWAYS had ❤️ #BBMAs— Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) May 23, 2016
still feel nauseous of just pure joy from @KeshaRose performance #KeshaOnBBMAs #FreeKesha pic.twitter.com/A4krVFhlYz— #FreeKesha (@hollysuxxx) May 23, 2016
And a truly emotional and moving performance it was. Who knew that Kesha could rock a ballad so beautifully? (Actually, we did know that. It's just been such a long time, we almost forgot.) And can we get a moment to acknowledge how awesome it was to see Ben Folds onstage? A Ben Folds and Kesha collaboration would be incredible. Here's hoping that was a hint that they're becoming a musical duo.
