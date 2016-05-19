Kesha will take the stage at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday, after all.
The Associated Press is reporting that Dr. Luke and Kemosabe Records are now granting the pop star permission to perform after getting "assurances" that "neither Kesha nor her supporters" will address her ongoing legal battle with the producer, whom Kesha alleges sexually assaulted her. Actress Lena Dunham, who has written about Kesha's situation on Lenny Letter, had been set to introduce her during the show, The New York Times reported.
In a statement to the AP, Kemosabe said: "Kesha's performance on the Billboard Music Awards was always approved, in good faith. Approval was only suspended when Kemosabe learned Kesha was to use the performance as a platform to discuss the litigation."
Kesha had announced she was going to cover Bob Dylan's "It Ain't Me, Babe" at the ceremony in a "tribute" to the legendary musician. She wrote on Instagram Tuesday that her performance "never had anything at all to do with Dr. Luke."
Last night, Kesha joined Ben Folds at his concert in Los Angeles and sang the Dylan classic. At the time, it seemed like a defiant statement. Now, it's a gorgeous preview of what may come on Sunday.
Kesha thanked Folds in a lengthy Instagram post following the show. "[T]hanks for letting me play a Bob Dylan cover with you. Thanks for being a good friend in this scary business," she wrote.
