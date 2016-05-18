Update: Kesha has made a statement via Instagram. She expressed her dissapointment that Kemosabe wouldn't let her perform and clarified what her appearance would have entailed. She says that her performance would have been "It Ain't Me Babe" in tribute to Bob Dylan. Kesha's love for the singer-songwriter is well-documented.
"I just wanted to make very clear that this performance was about me honoring one of my favorite songwriters of all time and has never had anything at all to do with Dr. Luke," she wrote on Instagram. "I was never going to use a picture of him, speak of him or allude to my legal situation in any way. I simply wanted to sing a song I love to honor an artist I have always looked up to."
I was very excited to perform a tribute to Bob Dylan by singing a cover of "It ain't me, babe" at the Billboard awards this year. I'm very sad and sorry to say I won't be allowed to do this. I just wanted to make very clear that this performance was about me honoring one of my favorite songwriters of all time and has never had anything at all to do with Dr. Luke. I was never going to use a picture of him, speak of him or allude to my legal situation in any way. I simply wanted to sing a song I love to honor an artist I have always looked up to. thank u all for the continued support.
This article was originally published on May 17, 2016.
It looks like Kesha will not be allowed to perform at the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday. What's keeping her off the stage? Legal complications with Dr. Luke's record label, Kemosabe Records.
Dick Clark Productions, which will produce this Sunday's award show, explained in a statement that "Kesha accepted an invitation to perform on the show, and she received written approval from Dr. Luke's record label, Kemosabe Records. Kemosabe subsequently rescinded its approval following a media report on Wednesday, May 11, regarding Kesha’s appearance on the BBMAs. Unfortunately, Kesha and Kemosabe have since been unable to come to an agreement for Kesha to perform on the show."
Kesha has been candid about her legal battle with Dr. Luke recently on Instagram. In an April post, she alleged that she was offered "freedom" if she took back her rape allegation against him.
There still might be hope of a Kesha performance at this weekend's award show, however. Dick Clark Productions explained, "We hope that the parties can come to an arrangement such that we can continue that long-standing relationship with a performance by Kesha on the Billboard Music Awards stage on May 22."
