Kesha has made a statement via Instagram. She expressed her dissapointment that Kemosabe wouldn't let her perform and clarified what her appearance would have entailed. She says that her performance would have been "It Ain't Me Babe" in tribute to Bob Dylan. Kesha's love for the singer-songwriter is well-documented "I just wanted to make very clear that this performance was about me honoring one of my favorite songwriters of all time and has never had anything at all to do with Dr. Luke," she wrote on Instagram. "I was never going to use a picture of him, speak of him or allude to my legal situation in any way. I simply wanted to sing a song I love to honor an artist I have always looked up to."