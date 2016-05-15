Kesha Takes Back The Beach With One Empowering Instagram Photo

I have been battling depression and an eating disorder for a while now. my career is in a strange place and it feels like I'm fighting an uphill fight some days. but I have decided to take my life back. my freedom. my happiness. my voice. my worth. I will not just fucking be quiet and hide. today I will say fuck it and live. So FUUUUUUUUCK it. today I'm making that choice. AND IM HAPPY AS A DAMN CLAM. and also a big ol fuck u if u wanna hate on my body. just remember that makes u look like a dickhead. ✌🏼️

