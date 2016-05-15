Kesha Takes Back The Beach With One Empowering Instagram Photo

I have been battling depression and an eating disorder for a while now. my career is in a strange place and it feels like I'm fighting an uphill fight some days. but I have decided to take my life back. my freedom. my happiness. my voice. my worth. I will not just fucking be quiet and hide. today I will say fuck it and live. So FUUUUUUUUCK it. today I'm making that choice. AND IM HAPPY AS A DAMN CLAM. and also a big ol fuck u if u wanna hate on my body. just remember that makes u look like a dickhead. ✌🏼️
Kesha is in full control. Don't you ever forget it.
It's something she made clear in a new Instagram post that has her telling fans — after battling depression, an eating disorder, and dealing with her career being in a "strange place" due to an ongoing lawsuit against producer Dr. Luke — that she's decided to "take my life back."
With her bathing suit on and her middle fingers waving, Kesha's photo makes it clear she doesn't care what you think.
Kesha's decided to take everything back: "my freedom. my happiness. my voice. my worth."
"I will not just fucking be quiet and hide. Today I will say fuck it and live," she wrote. "So FUUUUUUUUCK it. Today I'm making that choice."
Kesha makes it clear she's "happy as a clam" and she's definitely not interested in your negativity.
"Also a big ol' fuck u if u wanna hate on my body," she said to cap off the post. "Just remember that makes u look like a dickhead."
Drop the mic, Kesha out.
