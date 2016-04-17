Coachella festivalgoers were treated to a major surprise cameo last night when they got a special unexpected performance from Kesha.
On Saturday, Kesha joined Zedd onstage to sing on the EDM star's song "True Colors." It was her first public musical performance in months.
Dressed in all black, with an oversized hat and rainbow hair, Kesha sang Zedd's hit song. It's clear in videos and photos posted on social media that the crowd loved seeing the singer back onstage again.
Kesha is free!! @zedd @coachella pic.twitter.com/STAbRw8dea— Kirsten Stubbs (@KirstenS) April 17, 2016
According to the Los Angeles Times, Kesha did not speak to the crowd during the performance. Instead, she let the music do the talking as she belted out lyrics like, "I won't apologize for the fire in my eyes / Let me show you my true colors."
Back in February, Zedd tweeted his support for Kesha during her ongoing legal battle with Dr. Luke and Sony.
"Very very sorry to hear about the whole situation," he wrote in February. "I'll be happy to produce a song for you if you want my help."
After last night's show, he tweeted his gratitude for her performance.
Thank you Coachella!— Zedd (@Zedd) April 17, 2016
Thank you @KeshaRose!
This was special. pic.twitter.com/x8K1XlL3Rk
Her next performance is set for May, at Dylan Fest in Nashville, TN.
You can watch Kesha's entire performance from Coachella in the fan video, below.
