Call it guilt-free shopping, retail therapy, or just a little dose of "treat yo'self," but there's something pretty damn satisfying about scoring a piece of clothing you love without experiencing the post-credit-card-swipe buyer's remorse. The only problem: The actual stores that make that happen are few and far between, with most "new" brands (you know, the ones you stumble across via Instagram, or your favorite blogger's latest #OOTD post) selling pieces that are out-of-your-budget expensive. Seriously, doesn't it feel like nearly every e-commerce site you stumble upon is filled with pieces you can't afford, or can't justify spending that amount of money on?



And while we're definitely making a conscious effort to shift away from fast fashion and cheaply made items, investing a few hundred dollars into one wardrobe item isn't always a reality. That's why, whenever we find a retailer stocked with under-$100 treasures, we bookmark the site immediately — and that's exactly what you'll want to do with the three ahead. With these, you'll be able to cure your case of the Mondays and nab a few pieces you can't wait to wear (and don't feel at all bad about buying).