What's So Different About These New Uggs?

Aesthetically, there are virtually no differences between the Classic and the Classic II — save for the logo. (Ugg dropped "Australia" from its official name last year.) "As a global icon, it was paramount to maintain the aesthetic of the original," an Ugg representative told Refinery29. Instead, the brand focused on innovating is existing look. So, on top of the pre-treated outer, the revamped Classic features a new Treadlite sole for more traction. These changes stemmed from loyal customers' need to have their boots evolve with their lifestyle, Jennifer Somer, vice president of Ugg Women’s and Lifestyle divisions, explained. The new features "can handle the elements [our customer] faces throughout her day, while our new family of silhouettes offers her more styling options than ever before," Somer said.The relaunch touches three specific silhouettes: the Classic Mini, the Classic Short , and the Classic Tall . There will also be a slight price increase of $5 for each of these styles. That means the Classic II Mini will be $140 (compared to $135), the Classic II Short will retail for $160 (as opposed to $155), and the Classic II Tall will cost $200 (versus $195). Eventually, though, all the OG styles will be phased out to make way for the pre-treated boots, per Footwear News . (Pro-tip: The first generation is currently on sale on Ugg's website, if you want to scoop 'em up at a discount.)Uggs have been kind of controversial over the years. Despite enjoying trendiness highs and lows , they slid into "basic" territory in the mid-2000 s. They still remain a guilty pleasure for many. The boots' ubiquity has meant the company has occasionally had to ward off copycats , too. But the numbers don't lie: The brand's net sales for Q4 of 2015 were up 13.3% from the year prior, totaling $245.6 million (compared to $216.8 million from 2014), according to parent company Deckers Brands most recent financial report The Classic II isn't a massive overhaul, especially compared to the slimmer silhouette the company ushered in recently as part of a rebranding effort. However, Uggs — and, specifically, its refusal to ditch its signature aesthetic despite its unpopular reputation — have been a consistent subject of fascination over the years. So naysayers beware: The Classic redux might be nigh. Fans include the Jenner siblings Rihanna , and even Jon Snow . Even Victoria Beckham has succumbed to the comfort of Uggs (thanks to a twist of the arm from Eva Longoria). Still, the now more convenient pre-treatment might not change the game for anyone who's staunchly anti-Ugg, but it'll surely please the existing, very loyal fan base.