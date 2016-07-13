Update: Watch the full discussion below. Thanks to everyone who joined us in person and online.
This story was originally published on July 13, 2016.
Over the past week, America has been rocked by a series of deaths and tragedies that have shined a light on issues of racial tension here.
Following the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile and the fatal shootings of five police officers at a rally in Dallas, Americans are wondering what to do and how to heal a country that can feel so divided.
At Refinery29, we are thinking about how we can turn our own confusion and grief into something positive. That’s why, today, we are holding a special Facebook Live town hall, R29 Dialogue: Race in America. We have invited a diverse group of activists and stakeholders to discuss recent events, what they mean, and how to work together for change.
Our panelists include Amani Alkhat, founder of muslimgirl.com; Maria Haberfeld, professor of police science and chairperson in the Department of Law, Police Science and Criminal Justice Administration at John Jay College; Seamus Kirst, a journalist and ally activist; Damon K. Jones, New York State representative of Blacks in Law Enforcement of America, and Jamia Wilson, a journalist and activist. We will also take questions live from our in-house audience and viewers on our Facebook page.
Join us to talk about how we can heal and support each other. You can watch the panel live here beginning at 11 a.m. EST, and we will post the full video below.
Over the past week, America has been rocked by a series of deaths and tragedies that have shined a light on issues of racial tension here.
Following the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile and the fatal shootings of five police officers at a rally in Dallas, Americans are wondering what to do and how to heal a country that can feel so divided.
At Refinery29, we are thinking about how we can turn our own confusion and grief into something positive. That’s why, today, we are holding a special Facebook Live town hall, R29 Dialogue: Race in America. We have invited a diverse group of activists and stakeholders to discuss recent events, what they mean, and how to work together for change.
Our panelists include Amani Alkhat, founder of muslimgirl.com; Maria Haberfeld, professor of police science and chairperson in the Department of Law, Police Science and Criminal Justice Administration at John Jay College; Seamus Kirst, a journalist and ally activist; Damon K. Jones, New York State representative of Blacks in Law Enforcement of America, and Jamia Wilson, a journalist and activist. We will also take questions live from our in-house audience and viewers on our Facebook page.
Join us to talk about how we can heal and support each other. You can watch the panel live here beginning at 11 a.m. EST, and we will post the full video below.
Advertisement