Read This If You're Feeling Helpless After Last Week's Tragedies

We need righteous bravery to transform our society during these challenging times. The social and physical violence won’t stop until each and every one of us is audacious enough to take ownership of building a more free world by tackling the root causes of systems that perpetuate violence, hate, and injustice within our institutions and culture.Demand fierce accountability from perpetuators of state violence, from individual officers who commit harm to the institutions that fail to hold them responsible. Support the work of organizations like BYP 100 Black Lives Matte r, and Color of Change Hold media outlets accountable for promoting harmful speculative and false narratives that can leave a damaging impact. The Breaking News Consumer’s Handbook outlines helpful guidelines.Mind your memes. Consume and share media in ways that help, not hurt. Fact-check before you retweet.Listen. I wrote about this last year in Rookie Magazine and it’s painful how often I have to reiterate this point:When a person expresses frustration about oppression that you haven’t experienced, it’s time to listen. It is unfair to judge the merits of other people’s experiences when you haven’t walked a lifetime in their shoes. Even if you believe your intentions are good and that you only mean well, derailing conversations or diminishing people’s stories does more to advance oppression than dismantle it. One recent example: The ever-present quip in response to #BlackLivesMatter, "But don’t all lives matter?" The New York Times asked the critical theorist Judith Butler (a white woman) to respond to that very question. In her response, she said, "One reason the chant ‘Black lives matter’ is so important is that it states the obvious, but the obvious has not yet been historically realized." Unlike asking, "But don’t all lives matter?" her answer drew attention to the issue at hand without undermining it.Recognize the inherent and precious value of every life lost, without caveats. No one deserves to die, regardless of previous arrests or allegations.Reject, name, and call out divisive coded language and dog-whistle politics when you hear it used to justify violence.Speak up and don’t wait for someone else to take a stand, even if you feel like you don’t have “the right” words. Communities who are targeted by this sort of violence aren’t responsible for the emotional labor of educating everyone about race and state violence. We need you to organize in your own communities and take action. If you don't, who will?