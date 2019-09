This story was originally published on July 13, 2016.Over the past week, America has been rocked by a series of deaths and tragedies that have shined a light on issues of racial tension here.Following the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile and the fatal shootings of five police officers at a rally in Dallas , Americans are wondering what to do and how to heal a country that can feel so divided.At Refinery29, we are thinking about how we can turn our own confusion and grief into something positive. That’s why, today, we are holding a special Facebook Live town hall, R29 Dialogue: Race in America. We have invited a diverse group of activists and stakeholders to discuss recent events, what they mean, and how to work together for change.Our panelists include Amani Alkhat, founder of muslimgirl.com ; Maria Haberfeld, professor of police science and chairperson in the Department of Law, Police Science and Criminal Justice Administration at John Jay College; Seamus Kirst, a journalist and ally activist; Damon K. Jones, New York State representative of Blacks in Law Enforcement of America , and Jamia Wilson , a journalist and activist. We will also take questions live from our in-house audience and viewers on our Facebook page Join us to talk about how we can heal and support each other. You can watch the panel live here beginning at 4 p.m., and we will post the full video afterwards.