The Bachelorette returns with a new episode tomorrow night and it seems that JoJo's boys are back at it with their group sing-alongs. Early on, songwriter James led the group in an awkward tribute tune dedicated to their potential soulmate. Now, the five guys left after (spoiler alert!) Alex finally gets his one-on-one date perform a rap together. No, that's not a typo. They actually start rapping. Chase drops a beat and Jordan, James, Luke, and Robby "freestyle."
"It's way more fun, chillin' on a bus," according to Jordan and Luke. The guys also take a cheap shot at Alex's height, which is not cool.
Meanwhile, on the one-on-one date, Alex tries to convince JoJo that he has some mad skills of his own. "Yo, yo, JoJo. Gots to go to the liquor store," he says. Oh, Alex. Next time, maybe let the producers help you out.
