Story from TV Shows

The Bachelorette's Chad Johnson Calls Out Jordan Rodgers' New TV Gig

Tanya Edwards
Seems like The Bachelorette villain Chad Johnson just can't move on from fighting with the guys on the show. Johnson has weighed in on Twitter about former rival Jordan Rodgers' new sports television gig with the SEC Network, straight up calling the former NFL player out as #hereforthewrongreasons (the worst crime of all in The Bachelorette universe).

Fox Sports' Clay Travis was the first to announce Rodger's new job in a tweet. However, there has been no comment from the SEC Network.

This isn't the first time a former NFL player has appeared on the Bachelor franchise (and then turned it into a TV gig). Season 5's Bachelor was former New York Giant's quarterback Jesse Palmer. After the show, he moved to on-air roles at ESPN and the NFL Network. He is now a special contributor to Good Morning America.

Advertisement

More from TV