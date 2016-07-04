Seems like The Bachelorette villain Chad Johnson just can't move on from fighting with the guys on the show. Johnson has weighed in on Twitter about former rival Jordan Rodgers' new sports television gig with the SEC Network, straight up calling the former NFL player out as #hereforthewrongreasons (the worst crime of all in The Bachelorette universe).
Looks like @JRodgers11 got what he wanted out of all of this. Way to play your role buddy! #TheBachelorette https://t.co/l3Hvevd1I3— Chad Johnson (@1ChadJohnson) July 2, 2016
Fox Sports' Clay Travis was the first to announce Rodger's new job in a tweet. However, there has been no comment from the SEC Network.
So @SECNetwork just gave @JRodgers11 a rose too. Congrats on the new gig.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 30, 2016
This isn't the first time a former NFL player has appeared on the Bachelor franchise (and then turned it into a TV gig). Season 5's Bachelor was former New York Giant's quarterback Jesse Palmer. After the show, he moved to on-air roles at ESPN and the NFL Network. He is now a special contributor to Good Morning America.
