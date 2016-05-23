Ahead of tonight's The Bachelorette premiere, Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher spoke with Good Morning America. And, of course, the GMA folks wanted to know if she'd succeeded in finding love on the show. But, in the tradition of the other stars before her who have been asked this question, Fletcher didn't spill the beans. All she gave us was this: "I would say I'm really happy... I took a risk, and it worked out for me."
GMA shouldn't have expected an answer. If this is anything like previous seasons, ABC will spin it as if Fletcher could get dumped by her final choice — or choose nobody and go home alone. While the latter has happened once in Bachelor history, chances are, if Fletcher is happy, everything worked out according to plan. So, it may be too soon to say it, but it seems like JoJo Fletcher is engaged...for now.
