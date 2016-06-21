While traveling this weekend, our paths crossed and I finally had the opportunity to meet Hope Higginbotham in person. Let me just say, she is even more beautiful in person! A great girl like her deserves so much better than someone who lies, cheats, and ends a four year long relationship in order to pursue fame on a tv show. You're amazing, I miss you already 😍 @hopealverta . . . . . #TheBachelorette #TheBachelor #TheChadelor #Bachelornation #bachelormonday #bachelormondays #realitytv #realityshow#realitytvstar #realitytvshows #realityshows #realitytvstars #bravotv #mtv #abc #joelle #realitystar #realitystars #tvshow #follow #followme #love #datingshow

A photo posted by Chad Johnson (@realchadjohnson) on Jun 20, 2016 at 9:15am PDT