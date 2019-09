Fear not, ladies. Bad Chad remains single. Last night he told Jimmy Kimmel, who managed to get a camera into the Tulsa cave where Johnson is shunning the spotlight, that he and Higginbotham aren't serious. That would be awkward, given his recent addition to the Bachelor in Paradise cast."We were traveling and we just happened to see each other and things went from there,” he explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “It started off as we were friends, we were just kind of making jokes about it, but we… I don’t know. I don’t want to make any judgments or say where it’s going to go.”So, you're saying there's a chance for us? Praise be.