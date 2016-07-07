Emma Watson is on her way to making all our dreams come true by starring in the upcoming live-action Beauty and the Beast. If you weren't already beside yourself with anticipation for the movie's March 2017 release, this may change all that. The actress just gave us a first glimpse at the poster.
"Very excited to reveal the first teaser poster for Beauty and the Beast, exclusively for my Facebook fans!" Watson wrote. "Hope you like!"
"Very excited to reveal the first teaser poster for Beauty and the Beast, exclusively for my Facebook fans!" Watson wrote. "Hope you like!"
Like the trailer, the poster emulates a classic image from the original: a rose. Several posters for the 1991 movie also use that same encapsulated flower, though this one has a darker quality to it.
Of course, fans are flipping out. The post has 223,000 reactions and nearly 50,000 shares so far.
We have yet to see whether the film lives up to all the hype, but between the trailer and the poster, Disney is definitely getting our hopes up.
Advertisement