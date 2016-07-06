We're Calling It Now: This Brand Is The Next Reformation

While you were sunning yourself, sipping on rosé, and celebrating America's birthday, Garrett Gerson and April Liang were busy launching YSTR, a new womenswear label whose mission is to combine inspiration and knowledge from the past, present, and future into clothes you'll love — with honest pricing and zero waste to boot. You know how they say if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is? Here, that's definitely not the case.
Calling itself the antagonist to the typical fashion retailer, YSTR's pieces are designed and manufactured in downtown Los Angeles using a cut-to-order system that eradicates wasted inventory and minimizes the company's carbon footprint, in addition to using limited fabric runs, which eliminates the chance of any going unused. "This system ensures that we only create what is needed based on our customers’ orders, so we don’t hold excess inventory or use any materials that we can’t guarantee will be sold and used," Liang, the company's cofounder and head of production, tells Refinery29.
And really, the eco-minded focus is only a bonus to its already highly covetable debut collection, which includes everything from easy, throw-on-and go dresses and jumpsuits to fun prints and pretty blouses. And, did we mention the most expensive items barely brush $200? With new products rolling out on a monthly basis, there will be plenty to shop as the seasons change. Ahead, see the summer pieces that have the ease of Reformation with the of-the-momentness of Zara — a combination that is practically a dream come true.
And really, the eco-minded focus is only a bonus to its already highly covetable debut collection, which includes everything from easy, throw-on-and go dresses and jumpsuits to fun prints and pretty blouses. And, did we mention the most expensive items barely brush $200? With new products rolling out on a monthly basis, there will be plenty to shop as the seasons change. Ahead, see the summer pieces that have the ease of Reformation with the of-the-momentness of Zara — a combination that is practically a dream come true.
Advertisement
1 of 6
Now this is how you do a Hawaiian print.
YSTR Anais Dress, $198, available at YSTR.
YSTR Anais Dress, $198, available at YSTR.
2 of 6
Get the look of denim with the breathable comfort of linen.
YSTR Hardy Jumpsuit, $198, available at YSTR.
YSTR Hardy Jumpsuit, $198, available at YSTR.
Advertisement
3 of 6
A neckscarf is the easiest way to make your outfit feel instantly more put-together.
YSTR Amelie Neck Scarf, $18, available at YSTR.
YSTR Amelie Neck Scarf, $18, available at YSTR.
4 of 6
The summer staple you forgot you needed.
YSTR Margaux Bodysuit, $98, available at YSTR.
YSTR Margaux Bodysuit, $98, available at YSTR.
5 of 6
Lightweight and layerable. This is a work-wardrobe must.
YSTR Anouk Ruffle Blouse, $138, available at YSTR.
YSTR Anouk Ruffle Blouse, $138, available at YSTR.
6 of 6
If you don't have a LBJ (little black jumpsuit), now's the time.
YSTR Lou Jumpsuit, $198, available at YSTR.
YSTR Lou Jumpsuit, $198, available at YSTR.
Advertisement