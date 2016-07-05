Selena Gomez Skips Taylor Swift's 4th Of July Bash To Host Her Own

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift had their own independence days this Fourth of July. The long-time BFFs chose not to spend the holiday together this year. Swift threw a big bash at her Rhode Island estate, but the star-studded guest list did not include Gomez. (Who was there? Boyfriend Tom Hiddleston, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Ruby Rose, and Uzo Aduba, to name a few.)
It looks like Gomez skipped her friend's celebrations in order to host her own. Going by social media, the singer had a blast with friends at her pool party. On Instagram, she posted a video of herself weaving through the party crowd and jumping in the pool.
Gomez also shared highlights from the evening on SnapChat. In one of her Snaps, she and her guests are singing along to Katy Perry's "Fireworks." While it's a very fitting Fourth of July song, it's also an interesting choice of soundtrack given Perry and Swift's fraught history. Is this Gomez declaring her independence? Considering Hiddleswift attended a Gomez concert just two weeks ago, we're gonna call it a coincidence.
