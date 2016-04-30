Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Have The Perfect Dates For The Met Gala

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have chosen the perfect dates for Met Gala. They're going together. The close friends, both part of a high-powered girl squad, are skipping the men and piling on the dope clothes at this year's gala.
Gomez announced the exciting news to Access Hollywood on April 29.
"[Taylor and I] are going with each other," the 23-year-old said. "It's so fun, it's going to be the best. It’s kind of like prom for fashion."
The popular fashion event is bigger than prom: It brings the biggest celebrities and designers together for awesome Instagram photos and charity.
This isn't the first time the singing BFFs have hit the red carpet together. They attended the Grammys together in February.
Now that they've decided on their dates, here's the most important question: What are they going to wear?
