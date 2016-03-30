Ariana Grande may be a dangerous woman as of May 20, but she doesn’t consider herself too dangerous to join forces with Reading, PA’s favorite daughter. Capital FM DJ Roman Kent asked if Grande would be interested in joining forces with Taylor Swift and she responded in the affirmative.
“Oh wow,” Grande said. “That would be so crazy. Do you have to do anything weird to get in? I don’t know the details. All those girls are really nice. I would be so down.”
The two have met before. Witness this hug backstage at the Grammys and this photo of the pair embracing on Swift’s Instagram.
They’ve also been giving mutual props on Twitter for quite some time, notably here.
The pair also performed together at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, although that predated some rumored beef between the two. We’re guessing things have been patched up by now and there’s no more…bad blood (sorry) between the singers.
Grande would be a perfect complement to the squad since Swift grew up on a Christmas tree farm (yes, really) and Grande is the size of a Christmas ornament. They're a match made in heaven, or at least the North Pole.
