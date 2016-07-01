If There's A Platonic Ideal Of What A Red Carpet Could Be, This Is It

It's what a TV show loyalist's dreams are made of: A beloved series enjoys a successful run, then gets a full-length-film reunion years after its final episode airs, sending fans into a frenzy. In the case of BBC's much-loved Absolutely Fabulous, Eddie and Patsy's reunion has been built up for a long time now, and the show is finally getting the silver-screen treatment this month. The big comeback doesn't just involve rewatching the trailer many times over and brushing up on some of the show's best witticisms: The movie's red carpet premiere also had the most zany, amazing getups we've seen in awhile. (Quite apropos, given Eddie and Patsy's own delightfully over-the-top outfits.)
Admittedly, we're a little late in our appreciation: The world premiere took place in London on Wednesday evening. But the refreshingly and unabashedly fun outfits guests put on for the fete simply can't, and shouldn't, go unnoticed. We always look to the red carpet as a place to show off groundbreaking, exciting fashion off the runway. Most of the time, though, we'll call it a success if there were just a few non-monochromatic empire gowns. That wasn't the case for the Ab Fab premiere. There were feather boas! Glitter! Bespoke suits! Simply put: It's fashion, darling. And we're completely here for it.
Whether you quote Ab Fab on the reg or are only now being introduced to the amusing twosome, there's lots to love in the following roundup of some of our favorite getups of the night. Now these are what we call lewks.
