31 Perfect Looks To Copy This July

Oftentimes, as July rolls around, it almost feels too hot to even wear clothes. For people who love fashion as much as we do, that means that getting dressed each day can be even more daunting — not because we have no options, but because finding something that has you looking and feeling good when it's 90 degrees with 90% humidity is, well, kind of impossible. And as much as we'd like to tackle our everyday errands in nothing but a bathing suit, that's (unfortunately) not an option.



Our secrets for mid-summer dressing are as follows: light fabrics; cuts that allow for peeks of skin; and loose, flowing silhouettes. Nailing this trifecta (among a few other suggestions) is the closest you can get to being naked. All you have to do is slip on some slides, grab a basket bag, and find the closest beach or pool — and, of course, look to the 31 outfits ahead (one for every day of the month) for how to make it through July without looking like a sweaty mess.