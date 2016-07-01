When July rolls around, it ought to feel too hot to even wear clothes. But alas, this is England. For people who love fashion as much as we do, that means that getting dressed each day can be even more daunting — not because we have no options, but because finding something that has you looking and feeling good when it's 30 degrees but also raining buckets is kind of impossible.
Our secrets for mid-summer dressing are as follows: light fabrics; layering, cuts that allow for peeks of skin; and loose, flowing silhouettes. Oh and a brolly of course.
