You Could Own This Private Island Resort — For $49

Have you always dreamed of moving to paradise? Well, that dream just might come true — provided you've got $49 to spare, and a little bit of luck on your side.
After 24 years, Doug and Sally Beitz have decided to raffle off their family-owned island resort in the South Pacific to a complete stranger. The couple, who are retiring to Australia to be full-time grandparents, want the resort to go to someone who dreams of island life, just like they once did.
“We wanted to make our resort affordable for everyone,” Doug Beitz explained. “While we are sad to part with it, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to make someone’s dreams come true."
Kosrae Nautilus Resort is located on tropical Kosrae in Micronesia, a collection of islands in the South Pacific. Kosrae is a remote volcanic island known for its pristine coral reefs, making it especially popular with divers. Nautilus, and its accompanying scuba company, are highly rated, profitable, and debt-free.
Don’t know how to run a resort? No worries. Nautilus has 16 long-term employees who are ready to show you the ropes. And the resort is already more than 50% booked through next summer, so you'll have a nice long head-start.
Anyone 21 and older can enter, and ticket packages start at $49. Get yours soon; the drawing will be held at 10 a.m. on July 26. Official rules and ticket information can be found here.
Click ahead to see stunning pics of the resort — and get ready to quit your day job!
