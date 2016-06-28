"Boys wear makeup, too," reads makeup artist Spencer Claus' Twitter bio. And it's true. Just ask YouTube stars Manny Gutierrez and Patrick Simondac, who will tell you that makeup-loving boys are taking over the beauty-sphere, one contour palette at a time. At just 16, Claus is one of many leading the movement, and he's taking his parents along for the ride.
On Mother's Day, due to a lack of funds, Claus decided to gift his mother with a makeover. In the series of images, which he posted on Twitter, his mom is seen wearing the same makeup look as her son, and mirroring his signature poses. Claus decided to spread the beauty love and continue the tradition with his dad for Father's Day. Even though both parents are posed in the same manner, and their makeup is done similarly, it's the photos of Claus and his father that garnered the attention of thousands on Twitter.
"The one with my dad was more of an inside joke just because my dad is so un-glamorous," Claus told Mic in an interview. "It started out just being funny for us but turned out to be an example of parenting done right." And most of his Twitter followers agree. As he explains in his interview, he did get some haters in his comments (because, internet), but there were tons of fans who came forward with words of support. "I hope one day the father to my child is like this," one user wrote. "This makes my soul happy," said another.
Claus also has some advice for parents, which we agree with 110%. "If I could teach people one thing from these images or from my work it would be this: Parents, embracing your kid is so much easier than trying to change them," he told Mic. "Whatever endeavors I choose, [my parents] support me whole-heartedly. Makeup was just another one of those things! So, teens, live your life; parents, help them do it. It could end up being really fun."
