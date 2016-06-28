Finally! A DIY That Won't End Up Like Your Other Pinterest Fails

No shoe says "summer" quite like an espadrille. The comfortable jute sole, the sweet lace-up ankle straps...nothing can better complete a warm-weather ensemble. And this year, we're recommending you not only buy a new pair or two — but make yourself one, too.
Before you shrug off the idea of hand-crafting your own footwear (it's easy, we promise!), allow us to explain. Thanks to Wool and the Gang — a DIY-focused brand founded on the idea of "Fashion in a Kit" — and the espadrille go-to Soludos, you can now dive headfirst into a hands-on, legitimately stylish project, crocheting the shoe of the season with your own personal touch.
Available in two styles (a pool slider and a classic espadrille), the kit comes with a sole, yarn, a crochet hook, and comprehensive instructions to whip up these stunners for under $50 — which is likely less than you'd spend on any store-bought pair. And even if you don't usually consider yourself much of a DIY-er, this craft session is bound to make for a fun wine evening with friends (at least that's what we're planning on doing).
For visual reference, watch the how-to tutorial below. Then head over and stock up on this sweet summertime project that won't end up like your other Pinterest fails.
Wool and the Gang x Soludos Ipanema Espadrilles, $47.25-$55, available at Wool and the Gang and Soludos.com.
