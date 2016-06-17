Story from Celebrity Beauty

Zendaya Wants You To Star In Her Makeup Tutorial

Taylor Bryant

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on


Back in March, Zendaya straight-up told us she wanted to create makeup tutorials. And in January, she posted an Instagram selfie captioned: "I need to start doing makeup tutorials." Our response has always been: Yes, please. When? Where? And can we guest star? And today, it looks she's making it all happen. Even the guest-starring part.

The star posted a picture of herself with maybe her most impressive makeup look to date. The caption read: "Alright sooooo I know ya'll have been asking (harassing😂) me about my makeup tutorials and I'm finally starting to work on them! But for one particular tutorial, I want one of YOU in it with me and recreate this bomb look I just created inspired by the Super Sizer Fibers Mascara packaging!" Yes, yes! We're practicing our cut-crease technique as we type.

She goes on to explain that she's holding a CoverGirl contest — she's the brand's newest face — that requires fans to create a look inspired by Super Sizer Fibers Mascara's turquoise-and-purple tube, upload a 30-second Insta vid, and include the requisite tags and hashtag. While Zendaya's take is pretty unbeatable, we're guessing her fans will come up with some pretty fierce competition.

As a quick reminder, this music-and-makeup phenom is only 19. But that should by no means dissuade you from admiring her insane talent. The closeup of her beat job is all the proof you need.

A video posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers