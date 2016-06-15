There's an Instagram for everything from hot guys with coffee to hot guys on the Paris Metro, but we had yet to see one dedicated to hot guys with farm animals in exotic locations.
Filling that particular niche is Guirec Soudée, whose Instagram is dedicated to him and his pet chicken Monique traveling the world.
Soudée told Cosmopolitan he's been sailing around the world with his unconventional pet for two years.
You can find them walking through the snow, basking in the sun, and sailing in the ocean. Their adventures are all clearly catalogued with hashtags like #chicken and #Monique.
"She follows me everywhere, and doesn't create any problems. All I need to do is shout 'Monique!'" he told Cosmopolitan. Next, they're headed to Alaska. After that, they're not sure yet. "We haven't talked about it yet, but we will," he said. "We talk a lot, Monique and I."
Who is this person? I want to marry him. With the understanding, of course, that he's a package deal.
