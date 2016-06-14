This Video Of Christina Grimmie Gushing About Selena Gomez Is Heartbreaking

Christina Grimmie's sudden and tragic death has left the music industry heavy hearted.
The 22-year-old singer was best known for competing on season 6 of The Voice, and for being discovered by another young talent's parents. Grimmie started out as a YouTube star, covering popular radio songs. Selena Gomez's mother and stepfather discovered Grimmie on the internet in 2010, and by 2011 Grimmie was on tour with Selena and her band.
During that time, Grimmie was often asked in interviews what it was like to be so close with Gomez, who was rising in popularity due to her role on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place and her budding relationship with teen sensation Justin Bieber. (Gomez and Bieber each dedicated songs to Grimmie during their shows this week; neither could make it through their emotional performances without tearing up.)
E! News recently unearthed one such interview from 2012, and it is heartbreaking to watch now. Grimmie is so unflinchingly kind and sweet when talking about her touring partner and friend, Gomez.
"I've been doing a lot of work out in L.A. and back," she says in the video. "She is the most normal person — and I'm not just saying that because I know her, I'm just saying — I met her, and she was like getting food for me and my parents. I was like, sit down! We should be serving you."
The year prior, in June 2011, Grimmie spoke of Gomez to Seventeen, gushing about how cool and normal she was.
"She's very caring. Before she goes on stage she's a goofy girl," Grimmie told the magazine. "She's fun-loving and totally lovable, which I say in the most honest way. She's not even a celebrity to me; she's just a really cool person. You hang out with her for 10 minutes and you think, Wait a minute — I'm hanging out with Selena Gomez. It doesn't even seem like that."
The 22-year-old singer was best known for competing on season 6 of The Voice, and for being discovered by another young talent's parents. Grimmie started out as a YouTube star, covering popular radio songs. Selena Gomez's mother and stepfather discovered Grimmie on the internet in 2010, and by 2011 Grimmie was on tour with Selena and her band.
During that time, Grimmie was often asked in interviews what it was like to be so close with Gomez, who was rising in popularity due to her role on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place and her budding relationship with teen sensation Justin Bieber. (Gomez and Bieber each dedicated songs to Grimmie during their shows this week; neither could make it through their emotional performances without tearing up.)
E! News recently unearthed one such interview from 2012, and it is heartbreaking to watch now. Grimmie is so unflinchingly kind and sweet when talking about her touring partner and friend, Gomez.
"I've been doing a lot of work out in L.A. and back," she says in the video. "She is the most normal person — and I'm not just saying that because I know her, I'm just saying — I met her, and she was like getting food for me and my parents. I was like, sit down! We should be serving you."
The year prior, in June 2011, Grimmie spoke of Gomez to Seventeen, gushing about how cool and normal she was.
"She's very caring. Before she goes on stage she's a goofy girl," Grimmie told the magazine. "She's fun-loving and totally lovable, which I say in the most honest way. She's not even a celebrity to me; she's just a really cool person. You hang out with her for 10 minutes and you think, Wait a minute — I'm hanging out with Selena Gomez. It doesn't even seem like that."
Advertisement