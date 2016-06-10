"By using those words, I paint a picture of myself that isn't the true me," she went on. "I paint the picture of my upbringings, my neighborhood, my pain, and my misfortunes...I paint the picture of someone who is used to suppressing things, and being defensive. I paint the picture of someone who cannot allow themselves to be vulnerable or at the very least, [h]appy....When I am ALL of those things."



Again, Banks doesn't get it. The problem with a word like "faggot" isn't that it paints a poor picture of the person using it. The problem is that it is offensive and hurtful language. We're glad to see Banks excise a derogatory term from her vocab, but it's clear that the underlying prejudice is still there. (And what about the dozens of other slurs in her arsenal, by the way?) Talk about empty apologies.

