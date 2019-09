Sarah Palin has made a statement to People indicating that she plans to pursue legal action against Banks "on behalf of all reasonable women of every age, race and political leaning."Azealia Banks has issued an apology to Sarah Palin via Tumblr. She says that she didn’t realize the the article written about Palin was satire. But Banks says what Palin didn’t realize was that Banks’ recommendation that she fellate several men was also satire.“In my honest defense, i was completely kidding,” Banks writes. “I happen to have a really crass, New-York-City sense of humor, and regularly make silly jokes in attempts make light of situations which make me uncomfortable.”She goes on to specify that her use of “run a train” was meant to denote group sex, not rape. Later in the apology, she accuses Palin of dog whistle racism for the use of the term “Female Rapper.” Credit where credit is due, Palin might have been dogwhistling. But Banks should know that rappers come in all shapes, sizes, and races. After all, Banks herself shares half a flower-inspired stage name with another famous performer