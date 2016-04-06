Update 10:45 p.m.: Sarah Palin has made a statement to People indicating that she plans to pursue legal action against Banks "on behalf of all reasonable women of every age, race and political leaning."
Update: 6:30 p.m.: Azealia Banks has issued an apology to Sarah Palin via Tumblr. She says that she didn’t realize the the article written about Palin was satire. But Banks says what Palin didn’t realize was that Banks’ recommendation that she fellate several men was also satire.
“In my honest defense, i was completely kidding,” Banks writes. “I happen to have a really crass, New-York-City sense of humor, and regularly make silly jokes in attempts make light of situations which make me uncomfortable.”
She goes on to specify that her use of “run a train” was meant to denote group sex, not rape. Later in the apology, she accuses Palin of dog whistle racism for the use of the term “Female Rapper.” Credit where credit is due, Palin might have been dogwhistling. But Banks should know that rappers come in all shapes, sizes, and races. After all, Banks herself shares half a flower-inspired stage name with another famous performer.
Original story, published at 2:45 p.m., follows.
Azealia Banks is no stranger to lashing out at other celebrities on Twitter, scorching earth along the way. Her latest target: Sarah Palin.
It all started when the rapper came across a fake news report about the former governor of Alaska defending slavery. The story included a made-up quote in which Palin said Black people "willingly accepted slavery." Banks took all this to be true.
What followed was a stream of angry tweets in which Banks more or less called for Palin to be gang-raped by a group of "burly" Black men. Whether you agree with GOP politics or not, supporting that sort of misogynistic venom is unthinkable.
Banks has since deleted the offensive tweets, but screenshots, via Mediaite, appear below.
Palin responded to the "bizarre, violent" tweets in a lengthy Facebook post, in which she expressed her disgust at this "anti-woman, pro-rape garbage."
Hey Female Rapper - listen up, little darling. No one has any idea what you're wigging out about in these bizarre,...Posted by Sarah Palin on Tuesday, April 5, 2016
