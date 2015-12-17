Rapper Azealia Banks, who has been known to get rowdy, was arrested Wednesday morning just after midnight for punching and biting a security guard in a very intimate area.
After being kicked out of New York City club Up&Down, Banks grew violent.
The New York Police Department tells E! Online that, at about 12:46 a.m., Banks was kicked out the club. Immediately afterwards, "she became verbally abusive and began to push the victim and bit victim on the breast causing swelling and redness." The victim was a security guard trying to get Banks and a reportedly-uninvited guest out of the venue. Banks "was arrested and charged with assault, disorderly conduct and harassment."
The altercation occurred as Banks, no stranger to public outbursts, tried to enter the private area of a party for club owner Ronnie Madra.
“It was an invite-only party,” a witness told Page Six. “You needed a stamp to get in.”
Banks and a guest tried to enter without a stamp, were told to go upstairs to receive one, and subsequently got upset.
After Madras came and got her, Banks reportedly couldn’t keep her cool long enough to get inside the room.
Perturbed that the bouncers didn’t recognize her, Banks decided to give them a piece of her mind. “Once she was 15 feet inside she starts to curse at the guards again, explaining who she was, that she’s on Rihanna’s album,” says Page Six’s source
Following her removal from the venue, Banks reportedly told onlookers that she planned to call the police. The police did arrive but, much to Banks’s dismay, decided that she needed to be arrested instead.
“Why are you arresting me?” she reportedly asked.
Why indeed.
