Anna Gray is a writer and model living in NYC. Wanting to make something productive of her procrastination habits, Anna started the newsletter "Things I Would Buy if I Didn't Have to Pay Rent" (a mouthful, yes, but a title and an elevator pitch in one). An aggregation of everything from clothes to cars, the newsletter is a small corner of the web where you can satiate your own shopping aspirations.
For Refinery29, Anna's bi-weekly column of the same name will feature selections from her newsletter alongside some exclusives for our readers. Browse her favorites and don't forget to sign up for #TIWB to see the full gamut of Anna's deepest internet wants.
This week's episode of "Things I Would Buy" is pretty varied and noncommittal to a theme — kind of like my life at the moment. What am I doing? Where am I going? What's the bigger plan? Short answer to all: unclear. Regardless, the slideshow ahead features cute shorts (I'm officially boycotting denim cutoffs), expensive bags, a fancy beach towel, and a new fashion fascination of mine. Click through to see my dream summer wish list (if I had expendable funds, of course), and let me know in the comments below if you have any suggestions for how to be a "responsible adult," besides ditching jorts for good.
