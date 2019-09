Chucks Hurt Your Feet? Read This

It's a pretty big deal when your closet staples (whether they're currently in heavy rotation or were a beloved go-to in the past) go under the knife. Take Converse's Chuck Taylor All Star. Last year, the brand rejiggered its iconic style for the first time in its century-plus history. That updated version keeps the familiar Chucks look intact while (finally) tweaking the interior technology so the shoes don't completely wreak havoc on your feet. Now, the storied sneaker has undergone a more dramatic facelift with the debut of the Converse All Star Modern."It's a product truly steeped in innovative design and modern design language, with superior on-foot comfort," Bryan Cioffi, vice president and global creative director at Converse, said during a launch event for the new shoe in NYC earlier this week. Just like last year's debut of the Chuck II, the Modern utilizes Nike technology to bring comfort to the classic kicks. (Nike has owned Converse for over a decade.)For all the sneaker nerds out there, here's all the tech-y know-how, according to Cioffi: "There's fully contoured Phylon midsole and outsole construction, a new interpretation of the iconic All Star outsole, Nike Hyperfuse overlays on the eye welts and the toe, a split tongue, and neoprene liner." Got all that? The outsole revamp is perhaps the most dramatic change aesthetically: Instead of the original Chuck's signature (and easily recognizable) striped, rubber-wrapped version, the new style sports a bright-white, foamy-looking iteration.