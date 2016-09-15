Update: Monogram, the fashion-girl graphic T-shirt brand that debuted this summer, is back with a fall collection that features a special limited-edition tee for wearing your opinion on your sleeve just in time for the upcoming election. The design reads "The stakes are too high to stay home," in star-spangled lettering that encourages everyone who reads it to get out and vote. Click on to shop this limited-edition style, and consider this our reminder to register to vote before it's too late (and to cast your ballot on November 8).
This post was originally published on June 8, 2016.
If you're not into the viral, fashion-crowd graphic tees that dominate social media (we're looking at you, Thrasher and Vetements), newly launched label Monogram knows exactly how you feel. That's why, it's aiming to reclaim the graphic T-shirt, and help give it new life as an everyday wardrobe staple.
But these aren't the loud, tacky tops you used to buy from Limited Too in middle school. Instead, the direct-to-consumer brand (founded by husband-and-wife duo Jeff Halmos, of Shipley & Halmos, and Lisa Mayock, formerly of Vena Cava), is debuting a collection of shirts and sweatshirts featuring original artwork and elevated washes and fabrics that people are about to fall in love with.
"We were having a hard time finding T-shirts and sweatshirts in the market that captured the spirit and message of vintage T-shirts, with focus on the art and the graphics themselves," Halmos told Refinery29, noting that inspiration is pulled from thrift shops, road signs, and more. And, given the laid-back cool of these pieces, we're vying for personalized items and collaborations to eventually join the offering.
Sure, these basics will run you $70 for the shirts and $100 for the sweatshirts, but can you really put a price tag on an easy, no-fail outfit? Click through to check out our favorites, and get ready to give your own T-shirt pile a stylish (and long overdue) facelift.
