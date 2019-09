plays

But one lucky YouTuber actually ran into the actor whoplayed (sob) Hodor right outside of, you guessed it, an elevator. The gamer and YouTube personality, who calls himself Turps , spotted Kristian Nairn after leaving a screening for the upcoming World of Warcraft movie. (Honestly, we're a little skeptical that this whole run-in was coincidental and not planned, but we'll play along because Hodor.) Turps caught up with Nairn at just the right moment, and you can probably guess what happened next. Their interaction was brief but epic — much like Hodor's final act of bravery.