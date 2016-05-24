Game of Thrones fans everywhere are reacting to Sunday night's shocker with a little light-hearted creativity. Following Hodor's bizarre and heartbreaking death on episode 5, there was an avalanche of grief on social media. In a tragic series of time-traveling events, we found out that "Hodor" actually means "Hold the door." Now, like-minded viewers are commemorating the gentle giant IRL in a funny, albeit fucked-up, way.
Fans have been pasting Hodor's name and photo on the "Hold the door" button in elevators. Cruel? Yes. Clever? Indeed. It looks like many people had the same idea, as mini Hodor tributes are popping up in office buildings everywhere. Another idea: Maybe we can all start yelling "Hodor!" instead of "Hold the door!" as we run to catch the elevator.
Check out some of the tributes, below.
Check out some of the tributes, below.
Advertisement
Someone in my building is an absolute genius and I am honored to share this elevator. #GoT #Hodor pic.twitter.com/lbeElFmilb— Hannah SmithManziano (@hannahryansmith) May 24, 2016
Found in the elevator at @TWG HQ. #hodor #holdthedoor pic.twitter.com/6fsJe2Jsaz— Brian Gilham (@bgilham) May 24, 2016
Total gold in the office elevator. #got #hodor #holdthedoor pic.twitter.com/QLlri2PWRf— Logan Goulett (@LoganGoulett) May 24, 2016
in the elevator this morning #got #Hodor pic.twitter.com/aWfe9623Vt— Noah Sussman (@noahsussman) May 24, 2016
Our New #GameofThrones themed elevator button #Hodor #HoldTheDoor pic.twitter.com/SYEUn8UyXK— Fontwell Park (@FontwellPark) May 24, 2016
Spotted this in the elevator at work today. Rest in paradise hodor @hodorlife @CharlieWisco @GameOfThrones #Hodor pic.twitter.com/MQHud0obmf— CostaDolla™ (@CostaDolla) May 24, 2016
Today in our D.C. office elevator the 'hold door' button looked a little different. #GOT #Hodor pic.twitter.com/nEveJtADRO— Mathematica (@MathPolResearch) May 23, 2016
Advertisement