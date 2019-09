The Sweet Meaning Behind Chloë Grace Moretz's New Tattoos

Chloë Grace Moretz had an exciting trip to New York City this week. After announcing her role as the face of Coach's new fragrance , the 19-year-old hit up JonBoy (the man behind the artful designs on Kylie and Kendall Jenner Justin Bieber , and Hailey Baldwin ) at West 4 Tattoo with her BFF Kathryn Gallagher.In JonBoy's first Instagram picture of Moretz, she's showing off a tiny rib-cage tattoo that reads "Janette Duke," her grandmother's name — a sweet gesture, similar to the kind both Kylie Jenner and Paris Jackson made earlier in the year. In a snap of two feet, JonBoy tagged both Gallagher and Moretz: The friends had one another's initials tattooed on their heels in barely-there white ink. (Gallagher has a C, Moretz has a K.)