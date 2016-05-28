Introducing The Romper 2.0

Story from Shopping

Alyssa Coscarelli
You may not have believe rompers would make their way into your wardrobe when they first hit the scene, but here we are: The one-piece is your summer go-to. You've fully embraced the all-in-one look that requires minimal thought or effort, the kind that's easy, cute, and provides as little fabric as possible — and it's time to buy more.

Lately, though, we've begun to notice something: So many rompers currently available are a little too cookie-cutter. We've had enough of the floral prints and bell sleeves in this particular category. That's why we're declaring that this season is all about a more minimal, edgier aesthetic. Now's the time to try more oversized fits, on-trend details, and a versatile, neutral color palette. The 15 cool-girl options ahead are the perfect way to start your refresh — these are the rompers you'll be living in all summer long.

