Kelly Osbourne Got Major Revenge On Ozzy's Alleged Mistress

Erin Donnelly
Trust us: You do not want to be on Kelly Osbourne's bad side.

The 31-year-old daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne made her feelings about her parents' marital issues public on Twitter yesterday. The Black Sabbath frontman had allegedly been cheating on his wife of 34 years with hairstylist Michelle Pugh.

Never one to dodge drama, Kelly decided to post the rumored mistress' phone number on Twitter. Naturally, she added her own special message.

Osbourne also retweeted a tweet from someone asking they could "request the latter first."

So what happens when you actually dial the number? Not surprisingly, an automated message tells callers that the number has been changed. It's probably best to keep the new one hush-hush.
