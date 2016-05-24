Kelly Osbourne Got Major Revenge On Ozzy's Alleged Mistress

Trust us: You do not want to be on Kelly Osbourne's bad side.
The 31-year-old daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne made her feelings about her parents' marital issues public on Twitter yesterday. The Black Sabbath frontman had allegedly been cheating on his wife of 34 years with hairstylist Michelle Pugh.
Never one to dodge drama, Kelly decided to post the rumored mistress' phone number on Twitter. Naturally, she added her own special message.
The 31-year-old daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne made her feelings about her parents' marital issues public on Twitter yesterday. The Black Sabbath frontman had allegedly been cheating on his wife of 34 years with hairstylist Michelle Pugh.
Never one to dodge drama, Kelly decided to post the rumored mistress' phone number on Twitter. Naturally, she added her own special message.
Anyone looking for cheap chunky LOW-lights a blow out and a blowjob call +1(323)9282323— Kelly Osbourne (@KellyOsbourne) May 23, 2016
Osbourne also retweeted a tweet from someone asking they could "request the latter first."
So what happens when you actually dial the number? Not surprisingly, an automated message tells callers that the number has been changed. It's probably best to keep the new one hush-hush.
So what happens when you actually dial the number? Not surprisingly, an automated message tells callers that the number has been changed. It's probably best to keep the new one hush-hush.
Advertisement