Kelly Osbourne
Pop Culture
Kelly Osbourne Peed Her Pants & Blamed Starbucks
by
Carolyn L. Todd
More from Kelly Osbourne
Pop Culture
Tim Gunn Slams
Project Runway
Judges As "Unprofessional & Offensive"
Meghan DeMaria
Apr 20, 2017
Entertainment News
Kelly Osbourne Accuses Her Friends Of Pretending To Be Gay: "You Are Not Gay!"
Morgan Baila
Apr 13, 2017
Pop Culture
Kelly Osbourne Almost Died From Undiagnosed Lyme Disease
Kathryn Lindsay
Apr 5, 2017
Adele
A Teenage Adele Stars In Kelly Osbourne's Latest #TBT
Who wants to see some Baby Adele? Former reality star Kelly Osbourne, no stranger to music royalty herself, shared a photo of herself and a 19-year-old
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Kelly Osburne Is In Hot Water With Her Father's Mistress
There is some major drama going down in the Osbourne family once again. Ozzy Osbourne made recent headlines when he went "missing" for a bit, but now
by
Morgan Baila
Books & Art
Kelly Osbourne Will Reveal Her Life Story In A Memoir
Though she got famous for being Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, Kelly Osbourne is a celebrity in her own right. From her TV appearances to her controversial
by
Suzannah Weiss
Celebrity Beauty
Kelly Osbourne & Others Are Getting Tattoos To Honor Orlando Victims
A photo posted by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Jun 14, 2016 at 1:45pm PDT Many of us were at a loss for words after Sunday's devastating mass
by
Taylor Bryant
Pop Culture
Kelly Osbourne Got Major Revenge On Ozzy's Alleged Mistress
Trust us: You do not want to be on Kelly Osbourne's bad side. The 31-year-old daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne made her feelings about her parents'
by
Erin Donnelly
TV Shows
Sharon & Kelly Osbourne Reference
Lemonade
While Discuss...
Kelly Osbourne is standing by mother Sharon as she separates from husband Ozzy. Sharon Osbourne is in the midst of a high profile split from the
by
Michael Hafford
Entertainment News
Kelly Osbourne Calls Giuliana Rancic "A Liar"
Elton John and Eminem may have become duet partners, and George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are golfing buddies these days. But if you're holding your breath
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Wow, Kelly Osbourne Just Made An Unbelievably Racist Comment Abou...
Update: Kelly Osbourne has posted an apology on her Facebook page for the comment she made on the August 4 episode of The View. She writes that while she
by
Aly Semigran
Entertainment News
The Giuliana Rancic/Kelly Osbourne Saga Continues
There really is no end in sight for the Giuliana Rancic/Kelly Osbourne feud. Yesterday, we reported about Osbourne's tweet about liars always being
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Did Kelly Osbourne Just Call Giuliana Rancic A Liar?
Kelly Osbourne has never been one to keep her opinions to herself. Really, it's what made her a celebrity. It shouldn't come as a surprise then that
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Kelly Osbourne Backs Kathy Griffin's Decision To Leave
Fashio...
Kathy Griffin's departure from Fashion Police last night garnered all sorts of online support for the comedian’s decision, including a tasty tweet from
by
Jenni Miller
Entertainment News
Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out For First Time Since Leaving
Fashio...
Despite the controversial events leading up to Kelly Osbourne's Fashion Police departure, she has only good things to say about the show. Osbourne made
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Music
Aimée Osbourne's Music Video Is Creepy Enough To Make Daddy Ozzy ...
Aimée Osbourne's musical project, ARO, has released a music video for "Raining Gold," the first single off of the band's EP, and it is delightfully
by
Jenni Miller
Movies
Khloé Kardashian Wants To Replace Kelly Osbourne On
Fashion P...
Kelly Osbourne and Fashion Police parted ways last Friday, and rumors of her replacement are already circulating. One specific name has been tossed around
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Sharon Osbourne Supports Kelly Quitting
Fashion Police
Sharon is one proud mama! After her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, officially quit her hosting gig on E!’s Fashion Police amid drama with costar Giuliana
by
Victoria Phillips
Movies
Kelly Osbourne Is Leaving
Fashion Police
It looks like the rumors were true. Following Giuliana Rancic's controversial comments about Zendaya's hairstyle at the Oscars, Kelly Osbourne tweeted
by
Lauren Le Vine
Movies
Is Kelly Osbourne Leaving
Fashion Police
Over The Giulia...
Zendaya isn't the only one reeling from Giuliana Rancic's offensive comments about dreadlocks. Kelly Osbourne, who co-hosts Fashion Police on E!
by
Erin Donnelly
Hair
Kelly Osbourne Just Threw MAJOR Redhead Shade at the Oscars
The opening moments of the Oscars red carpet aren't typically thrilling; a few celebrities trickle in, and we half-listen while we wait for the heavy
by
Maria Del Russo
Shopping
Kelly Osbourne Makes Leggings Work For Going Out
The holidays are quickly approaching, which means an onslaught of blockbuster films is just about to hit the big screen. So, you're about to spend a whole
by
Casey Lewis
Entertainment News
Kelly Osbourne Says Women Don't Have To Be A Certain Size To Be F...
Okay, so maybe she makes fun of red carpet looks on E!’s Fashion Police (although, let’s be real, her comments are usually pretty spot-on), but
by
The Coveteur
Entertainment News
Kelly Osbourne Honors Joan Rivers With A New Tattoo
"I'm completely heartbroken by the loss of my beloved Joan. Not only was she my boss, she was and will always be my teacher, therapist, closest friend,
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Irrefutable Proof That Kelly Osbourne Is Our Traveling Spirit Animal
Everyone knows that a good traveling companion is hard to find. Even the best of friends can fall out over petty vacation issues like sleeping in every
by
Erin Donnelly
Celebrity Style
Why Kelly Osbourne Welcomes The Fashion Police
Too often, we see brands excluding one side of the size spectrum or another — from stores that stock teeny one-size-only options to plus-specific shops
by
Liz Black
Shopping
Kelly Osbourne Revives An Old-Favorite Trend
Sure, you could wear stilettos through airport security like Kendall Jenner, or you could take a comfortable cue from Kelly Osbourne and coolly strut
by
Casey Lewis
Entertainment News
Kelly Osbourne Got A Tattoo On Her Head
We're used to seeing Kelly Osbourne switch up her hair in a badass way. But, her latest aesthetic is next level. While you were sleeping, she got her head
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Los Angeles
That Time We Hung Out With Kelly O. & Joe Jonas
One thing we learned from speaking with 10 of the most stylish women who are breaking new ground in the world of tech is that miraculous, world-changing
by
Jinnie Lee
Celebrity Style
Go Inside Kelly Osbourne's Rad (& Chanel-Filled!) Closet
In the decade (yes, really) since The Osbournes debuted on MTV, we've watched Kelly Osbourne conquer everything from film, music and even Dancing with the
by
The Coveteur
