If you live in New York, then odds are that you too have ducked into a Starbucks to use their restroom in a pinch before. (It's a matter of logistics, really: in Manhattan, you can't walk three blocks without spotting the mega coffee chain; their bathrooms are cleaner than most; and who doesn't want an excuse to grab a caffeinated or colorful beverage on the go?) Anyhow, the point is that if you've ever done this — or ever just really, really had to pee and begged an establishment to let you use their facilities — then you can relate to the pee pee catastrophe Kelly Osbourne had on Sunday.
Osbourne, who was in town for Sunday's Pride March, was out and about in Chelsea Sunday evening when nature called, and refused to be put on hold. And girlfriend could just not hold it in any longer. The 32-year-old dipped into a Starbucks to relieve herself, but was allegedly told she couldn't use the restroom. So, she peed herself. And it's Starbucks' fault.
Osbourne tweeted a photo of the corner coffee shop where it all went down, writing, "SHAME on U @Starbucks #PissedMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the [toilet emoji] I have piss in my shoe," adding a middle finger emoji for good measure.
After Marie Claire reported on the incident on Monday, a spokesperson for the Seattle-based coffee giant reached out to them with a statement regarding the matter. As it turns out, there is no bathroom at all in that particular location. "We are working to follow up with Ms. Osbourne to clarify any confusion. There simply is no restroom in this store, and inquiring customers are typically directed to a store a few blocks away," the statement reads. "We sincerely apologize for any misunderstanding and hope to welcome Ms. Osbourne back for a beverage on us very soon!"
Osbourne should probably stick with a Tall this time — just in case.
SHAME on U @Starbucks #PissedMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the ? I have piss in my shoe ?? pic.twitter.com/scVsNAUh10— Kelly! (@KellyOsbourne) June 26, 2017
