Though she got famous for being Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, Kelly Osbourne is a celebrity in her own right. From her TV appearances to her controversial political views and feuds with other celebrities, she always manages to end up in the news. So, it's not too surprising that she's landed herself a book deal.
Appropriate for her tell-it-like-it-is attitude, the memoir, which comes out next spring, is called There’s No Fucking Secret. Publisher G.P. Putnam's Sons told Entertainment Weekly that the book covers the details of Osbourne's life and the lessons she's learned along the way, including how "to love and accept yourself for who you really are." It'll also delve into the drug addiction she began battling as a teen.
Osbourne explained the title's meaning to Entertainment Weekly. “Growing up in the spotlight has come with its ups and downs and my life has been far from normal, but I am finally at a place where I feel empowered to be who I really am," she said. "People always ask me what my secret is and I can now honestly say that There’s No Fucking Secret.”
