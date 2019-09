Kelly Osbourne Almost Died From Undiagnosed Lyme Disease

"The doctors kept changing my prescription, trying to get the dosage right, and it turned me into a zombie," she writes in an excerpt published on Us Weekly. She was given Ambien for her sleep issues, then Trazodone, then antacid for the acid reflux the Trazodone caused. She took cranberry extract and antibiotics to fight the UTIs she was prone to thanks to another medication. She was also given painkillers — something she used to be addicted to — to help with the body aches. To top it off, she was also given pills to help with the anxiety she had about taking all these pills.