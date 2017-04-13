Kelly Osbourne is known for her eclectic family, her edgy style, and her candid commentary on just about anything. And recently, she has proved that really no topic is off-limits for her to tackle in an interview. While promoting her new memoir on the site Pride Source, There Is No F**king Secret: Letters from a Bad**s B**ch, out April 25, Osbourne was asked about how she labels her own sexuality ("My whole rule is, never say never "). And while answering the question, Osbourne voiced a strange (and frankly out-of-place) accusation.
Osbourne's rant about celebrity friends of hers pretending to be gay is one of the most surprising things we've read today. "I've never been in a relationship with a woman, but I don't know that it's not a possibility," Osbourne told the interviewer. "But I also don't like it when people claim to be gay and then not. There's this whole generation of young Hollywood girls who can't find love where they think it's supposed to be, and then they come out being gay and two weeks later they have a boyfriend. It drives me nuts!"
In addition to annoying Osbourne, she says it also hinders the LGBTQ community, a community which she avidly supports and allies. "I think it takes all the proactive work the LGBT community has done and sets them back. Oh, so now you're gay? Then two weeks later: "Oh no, that was just a phase." You don't get to do that. I'll tell you who's the worst with it: young female celebrities. And I'm like, I know you. I've known you pretty much since before you used to shit outside of a diaper. You are not gay!"
Osbourne wouldn't go into detail about which other celebrities she believes are pretending to be gay, because she thinks "outing somebody in that way is just as bad as outing somebody who has not come out of the closet." But it still infuriates her nonetheless. "It's one of those things I have to keep to myself... and it drives me fucking crazy!"
She added: "I've marched till my feet bled for the right of equal love in the gay community, and you're just gonna step in because it looks cool for you and now tell everybody that you're a lesbian when you've never even seen another puss that's not yours so you can get attention?"
The 32-year-old also said that she wished she had a gay sibling, and that she herself wishes she was gay – and that she might be. "I was disappointed that I wasn't gay even!" she said. "Though I do still think that everybody's gay, but still."
It's a very confusing interview, and it sounds petty and strange to hear her say that just because her friends didn't come out to her, it means that they are lying about their sexuality for attention. Discovering sexual preferences and desires is complicated which makes it extremely disappointing to hear Osbourne's judgmental quotes.
