Kelly Osbourne & Others Are Getting Tattoos To Honor Orlando Victims

Many of us were at a loss for words after Sunday's devastating mass shooting in Orlando, Florida. A lot of celebrities took to social media to express their sympathy, some individuals donated blood, and others gathered at vigils to remember the victims. And now, many are choosing to memorialize those whose lives were taken away and show their solidarity with the LGBTQ community with tattoos.
Yesterday, Kelly Osbourne showed off a new tattoo that reads "Solidarity," on the right side of her shaved head. The star has a similar tattoo on the opposite side of her head, which reads: "Stories..." Her latest addition, she says, is something she had wanted to get for a long time.
She captioned the shot with these thoughtful words: "The tragedy in Orlando devastated me and reminded me that every moment of our lives is precious. Every human is precious. Love hard. Live gracefully, authentically and with conviction, respect, purpose and compassion. Together we achieve what is impossible to those who stand alone. Those of us who embrace and respect freedom stand together, progress together, celebrate together and grieve together. You are not alone."
Others are also turning to ink to pay respects and show their pride. Scroll through for a look at some of the touching art pieces, many of which have the theme of Pulse — the nightclub where the shooting occurred — at their core.
