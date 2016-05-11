

Sharon, for her part, sent an unsubtle message during her appearance on a Tuesday episode CBS show The Talk. She walked out with a glass of lemonade prominently on the table in front of her, a notable split from the typical coffee mugs on the table.



Sharon and Ozzy were rumored to be near-divorce in 2013 when Ozzy allegedly relapsed, but stuck together through his recovery. Sharon didn’t exactly dodge the question when asked if she had kicked Ozzy out of the house. She said she had let him back in, but left herself.



“Because I’m 63 years of age and I can’t keep living like this,” Sharon told The Talk co-host Sara Gilbert of her decision to kick Ozzy to the curb.



Watch her appearance below.




