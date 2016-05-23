As if the impending Gilmore Girls reboot weren't exciting enough, Lauren Graham shared another piece of great news on Monday. The actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to announce that she is releasing a book of essays. "It’s called Talking As Fast As I Can! for obvious reasons," the 49-year-old told DeGeneres, referring to Lorelai Gilmore's notorious motormouth. The book's release will be timed to the highly anticipated Netflix miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, expected to premiere in the fall.
What will the essays be like? "Hopefully humorous," the actress said. They are inspired by the revival of the show and Graham's unexpected return to her iconic character. “I thought that it was so, kind of, strange and wonderful to have played this character and to get to play her again that I started writing about it,” she explained. We're anticipating reflections on the impact of the show, memories from the original set, and an inside look at the making of the reboot.
One subject we know Graham will be touching on, though, is her good friend Ellen. "I talk about how incredibly supportive and great you’ve been to me," she told the talk-show host.
Watch the video below to hear the hilarious title of the chapter Graham plans on devoting to DeGeneres.
