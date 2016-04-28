We still don't know when the upcoming Gilmore Girls revival will air on Netflix, but we do now know when it will end. All thanks to Lauren Graham.
Graham took to Twitter on Wednesday to let fans know that the shoot for the four 90-minute episodes is officially coming to a close.
"Just 10 days left on GG," she wrote. "I'm so proud of what we've done but don't want it to end so obviously I've started stealing things from set."
We're not going to lie, ending that tweet with the emoji of a smiley face wearing shades certainly makes stealing seem pretty cool.
Just 10 days left on GG. I'm so proud of what we've done but don't want it to end so obviously I've started stealing things from set. 😎— Lauren Graham (@thelaurengraham) April 28, 2016
It also leaves us wondering what Graham is stealing this time around, since to officially announce Gilmore Girls' return, she copped to stealing one of the show's purple "Property Of" jackets.
Perhaps, don't leave anything valuable out when Lauren Graham visits your house.
I CAN NOW CONFIRM: it's time for me, and this jacket I stole in 2007, to return to work.@netflix #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/tBb07J9oO1— Lauren Graham (@thelaurengraham) January 29, 2016
But, all jokes aside, this announcement by Graham means we're getting even closer to actually seeing the return of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore to the small screen. What's more exciting than that? The answer is "nothing."
Excuse us while we celebrate by reading everything we know about the revival.
